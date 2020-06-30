All apartments in Sun City
Last updated February 15 2020 at 1:07 AM

9907 W KINGSWOOD Circle

9907 West Kingswood Circle · No Longer Available
Location

9907 West Kingswood Circle, Sun City, AZ 85351
Sun City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
garage
NO SHOWINGS UNTIL 2-15-20. AVAILABLE BY 3-15. WILL BE LIKE NEW 3 bed/ 2 bath home with an AZ room being totally renovated. * CARPORT BEING CONVERTED TO GARAGE * NEW TILE FLOORING THROUGHOUT * NEW INTERIOR PAINT * POPCORN CEILINGS REMOVED & RE-TEXTURED * KITCHEN CABINETS PAINTED WHITE * NEW BATH VANITIES * RESURFACED BATHTUB / SHOWER * NEW LIGHT FIXTURES. * NEW FRIG. Open eat-in kitchen! Family room w/ formal dining area. Large AZ Room/Den! Master bedroom & bath with walk-in shower. Other Bedrooms good size. Inside laundry with Washer/Dryer included & lots of room for storage & hobby room or workshop. Backyard has mature fruit trees. 1 small dog allowed with landlord approval. Tenant pays all utilities & landscaping. Recreation cards available at tenant expense, if wanted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9907 W KINGSWOOD Circle have any available units?
9907 W KINGSWOOD Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City, AZ.
What amenities does 9907 W KINGSWOOD Circle have?
Some of 9907 W KINGSWOOD Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9907 W KINGSWOOD Circle currently offering any rent specials?
9907 W KINGSWOOD Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9907 W KINGSWOOD Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 9907 W KINGSWOOD Circle is pet friendly.
Does 9907 W KINGSWOOD Circle offer parking?
Yes, 9907 W KINGSWOOD Circle offers parking.
Does 9907 W KINGSWOOD Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9907 W KINGSWOOD Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9907 W KINGSWOOD Circle have a pool?
No, 9907 W KINGSWOOD Circle does not have a pool.
Does 9907 W KINGSWOOD Circle have accessible units?
No, 9907 W KINGSWOOD Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 9907 W KINGSWOOD Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9907 W KINGSWOOD Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 9907 W KINGSWOOD Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 9907 W KINGSWOOD Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

