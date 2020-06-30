9907 W KINGSWOOD Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking garage

NO SHOWINGS UNTIL 2-15-20. AVAILABLE BY 3-15. WILL BE LIKE NEW 3 bed/ 2 bath home with an AZ room being totally renovated. * CARPORT BEING CONVERTED TO GARAGE * NEW TILE FLOORING THROUGHOUT * NEW INTERIOR PAINT * POPCORN CEILINGS REMOVED & RE-TEXTURED * KITCHEN CABINETS PAINTED WHITE * NEW BATH VANITIES * RESURFACED BATHTUB / SHOWER * NEW LIGHT FIXTURES. * NEW FRIG. Open eat-in kitchen! Family room w/ formal dining area. Large AZ Room/Den! Master bedroom & bath with walk-in shower. Other Bedrooms good size. Inside laundry with Washer/Dryer included & lots of room for storage & hobby room or workshop. Backyard has mature fruit trees. 1 small dog allowed with landlord approval. Tenant pays all utilities & landscaping. Recreation cards available at tenant expense, if wanted.