Home
/
Sun City, AZ
/
9535 W COUNTRY CLUB Drive
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:40 AM

9535 W COUNTRY CLUB Drive

9535 West Country Club Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9535 West Country Club Drive, Sun City, AZ 85373
Sun City

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
WOW RENT INCLUDES ELECTRICITY AND LANDSCAPING!! This nicely updated golf course lot home shows light & bright and so open! The kitchen opens up to great room & eat in area & with a eat in bar open to the formal dining. Den with double doors for an additional TV room or bedroom if needed! Gorgeous Arizona room with views of the golf course. 2 bedrooms & bathrooms in the main home & then a brand new bathroom in the casita. In the air conditioned casita the seller kept the garage door behind the new french doors. True outdoor living w/ a large covered patio. Lemon, Lime & Orange trees in backyard

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9535 W COUNTRY CLUB Drive have any available units?
9535 W COUNTRY CLUB Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City, AZ.
What amenities does 9535 W COUNTRY CLUB Drive have?
Some of 9535 W COUNTRY CLUB Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9535 W COUNTRY CLUB Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9535 W COUNTRY CLUB Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9535 W COUNTRY CLUB Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9535 W COUNTRY CLUB Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City.
Does 9535 W COUNTRY CLUB Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9535 W COUNTRY CLUB Drive offers parking.
Does 9535 W COUNTRY CLUB Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9535 W COUNTRY CLUB Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9535 W COUNTRY CLUB Drive have a pool?
No, 9535 W COUNTRY CLUB Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9535 W COUNTRY CLUB Drive have accessible units?
No, 9535 W COUNTRY CLUB Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9535 W COUNTRY CLUB Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9535 W COUNTRY CLUB Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 9535 W COUNTRY CLUB Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9535 W COUNTRY CLUB Drive has units with air conditioning.

