9535 W COUNTRY CLUB Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

WOW RENT INCLUDES ELECTRICITY AND LANDSCAPING!! This nicely updated golf course lot home shows light & bright and so open! The kitchen opens up to great room & eat in area & with a eat in bar open to the formal dining. Den with double doors for an additional TV room or bedroom if needed! Gorgeous Arizona room with views of the golf course. 2 bedrooms & bathrooms in the main home & then a brand new bathroom in the casita. In the air conditioned casita the seller kept the garage door behind the new french doors. True outdoor living w/ a large covered patio. Lemon, Lime & Orange trees in backyard