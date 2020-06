9515 W LINDGREN Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

UPDATED AND REMODELED BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM HOME WITH 1.75 BATHROOMS, GRANITE COUNTERS, NEW CABINETS APPLIANCES. THE HOUSE SITS ON A LARGE LOT WITH A NICE COVERED PATIO IN THE BACK YARD. THERE IS PLENTY OF ROOM IN YOUR 2 CAR GARAGE FOR YOUR CAR. CLOSE TO SHOPPING AND ALL FACILITIES TO ENJOY THE SUN CITY ARIZONA LIFESTYLE.JULY THRU SEPTEMBER $1300 PER MONTH PLUS ELECTRICITY, OCTOBER THRU DECEMBER 2020 IS $2200 PLUS ELECTRICITY, JANUARY THRU MARCH 2021 IS $3250 PER MONTH, APRIL 2021 IS NOT AVAILABLE, MAY THRU SEPTEMBER 2021 IS $1350 PER MONTH PLUS ELECTRICITY