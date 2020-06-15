All apartments in Sun City
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

19822 N 100TH Drive

19822 North 100th Drive · (623) 512-2467
Location

19822 North 100th Drive, Sun City, AZ 85373
Sun City

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 2142 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
pool table
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Great 55 PLUS COMMUNITY home in Sun City Phase 3. Fully furnished w/everything you need! Corner cul-de-sac lot. 2 bed/2bath w/formal living room & separate formal dining room. Open kitchen concept w/breakfast bar open to family room. Matching white appliances w/newer dishwasher, microwave & cooking exhaust fan. Granite counters! BIG master suite w/walk-in shower. Inside laundry w/ storage. Tranquil backyard & large covered patio. RENTS ARE: * $1800 per mth for APRIL thru DEC * $2500 per mth for JAN, FEB & MAR. ALL UTILITIES INCLUD. HOME HAS SOLAR. CAPS APPLY at $100 PER MTH ELECTRIC & 100 PER MTH WATER. *** Security Deposit = 1 MONTH RENT. Sun City offers many amenities & low taxes! 7 Rec Centers with swimming pools, lap pools, walking pools, Hot tubs and every activity, work shop, & craft you can think of! Bowling! Pickleball! Shuffle Board! Pool Tables! Darts! Tennis! Ground Bowling! Mini Golf! Lake Activities! 9 Public Golf Courses & Reduced prices with Rec Card. And much more! Close to shopping, restaurants & entertainment! Close to Spring Training Base Ball Fields. Close to Arrowhead Mall, Lake Pleasant and all of it's growing amenities & restaurants nearby! Close to Grand Ave & 101 access! The list goes on & all! Call your Realtor today for more info!!! AGE RESTRICTION RETIREMENT COMMUNITY. ONE PERSON MUCST BE 55 YEARS OLD AND NO ONE UNDER 19 YEARS OLD. ANYONE UNDER 19 CAN VISIT - SCHOA RESTRICTIONS APPLY.
Sun City Rec center cards available at tenant's expense.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19822 N 100TH Drive have any available units?
19822 N 100TH Drive has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 19822 N 100TH Drive have?
Some of 19822 N 100TH Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19822 N 100TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
19822 N 100TH Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19822 N 100TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 19822 N 100TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City.
Does 19822 N 100TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 19822 N 100TH Drive does offer parking.
Does 19822 N 100TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19822 N 100TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19822 N 100TH Drive have a pool?
Yes, 19822 N 100TH Drive has a pool.
Does 19822 N 100TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 19822 N 100TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 19822 N 100TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19822 N 100TH Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 19822 N 100TH Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 19822 N 100TH Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
