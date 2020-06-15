19822 N 100TH Drive

Amenities

Great 55 PLUS COMMUNITY home in Sun City Phase 3. Fully furnished w/everything you need! Corner cul-de-sac lot. 2 bed/2bath w/formal living room & separate formal dining room. Open kitchen concept w/breakfast bar open to family room. Matching white appliances w/newer dishwasher, microwave & cooking exhaust fan. Granite counters! BIG master suite w/walk-in shower. Inside laundry w/ storage. Tranquil backyard & large covered patio. RENTS ARE: * $1800 per mth for APRIL thru DEC * $2500 per mth for JAN, FEB & MAR. ALL UTILITIES INCLUD. HOME HAS SOLAR. CAPS APPLY at $100 PER MTH ELECTRIC & 100 PER MTH WATER. *** Security Deposit = 1 MONTH RENT. Sun City offers many amenities & low taxes! 7 Rec Centers with swimming pools, lap pools, walking pools, Hot tubs and every activity, work shop, & craft you can think of! Bowling! Pickleball! Shuffle Board! Pool Tables! Darts! Tennis! Ground Bowling! Mini Golf! Lake Activities! 9 Public Golf Courses & Reduced prices with Rec Card. And much more! Close to shopping, restaurants & entertainment! Close to Spring Training Base Ball Fields. Close to Arrowhead Mall, Lake Pleasant and all of it's growing amenities & restaurants nearby! Close to Grand Ave & 101 access! The list goes on & all! Call your Realtor today for more info!!! AGE RESTRICTION RETIREMENT COMMUNITY. ONE PERSON MUCST BE 55 YEARS OLD AND NO ONE UNDER 19 YEARS OLD. ANYONE UNDER 19 CAN VISIT - SCHOA RESTRICTIONS APPLY.

Sun City Rec center cards available at tenant's expense.