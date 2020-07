Amenities

patio / balcony carport fireplace bbq/grill bathtub furnished

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace furnished oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking bbq/grill

Phase 3 Sun City two bedroom, one bath furnished home for rent. Available short-term or as a 4 month winter vacation rental. Enter the home to a living room. Eat-in kitchen with access to the Arizona Room. Two bedrooms with king-size bed in master, Second bedroom bed can be used as dual twin beds or king. Bathroom has a soaking tub with shower. Laundry in storage room off the carport. Side patio with BBQ, Come enjoy all Sun City has to offer.