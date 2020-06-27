All apartments in Sun City
Last updated September 11 2019 at 7:35 AM

18805 N 104th Dr

18805 North 104th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

18805 North 104th Drive, Sun City, AZ 85373
Sun City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This fantastic fruit tree filled lot has tons of privacy and so many upgrades including wood tile flooring that is all the rage and wood blinds! Lots of extra storage, recent rebuilt HVAC heat pump and a newer water heater for maximum efficiency. Featuring a washer and dryer, the laundry room is very large and has even more storage and could double as an office space or man cave even in the summer as it is cooled by a separate in-wall unit. The screened in AZ room was recently updated and features attractive concrete stamping. This is the life style you have worked so hard for and the home you deserve! 55+ community. Offered through Property Frameworks-- Irina Noll, Broker. Contact Leasing agent,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18805 N 104th Dr have any available units?
18805 N 104th Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City, AZ.
What amenities does 18805 N 104th Dr have?
Some of 18805 N 104th Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18805 N 104th Dr currently offering any rent specials?
18805 N 104th Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18805 N 104th Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 18805 N 104th Dr is pet friendly.
Does 18805 N 104th Dr offer parking?
Yes, 18805 N 104th Dr offers parking.
Does 18805 N 104th Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18805 N 104th Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18805 N 104th Dr have a pool?
No, 18805 N 104th Dr does not have a pool.
Does 18805 N 104th Dr have accessible units?
No, 18805 N 104th Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 18805 N 104th Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18805 N 104th Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 18805 N 104th Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 18805 N 104th Dr has units with air conditioning.
