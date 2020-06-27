18805 N 104th Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This fantastic fruit tree filled lot has tons of privacy and so many upgrades including wood tile flooring that is all the rage and wood blinds! Lots of extra storage, recent rebuilt HVAC heat pump and a newer water heater for maximum efficiency. Featuring a washer and dryer, the laundry room is very large and has even more storage and could double as an office space or man cave even in the summer as it is cooled by a separate in-wall unit. The screened in AZ room was recently updated and features attractive concrete stamping. This is the life style you have worked so hard for and the home you deserve! 55+ community. Offered through Property Frameworks-- Irina Noll, Broker. Contact Leasing agent,