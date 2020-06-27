All apartments in Sun City
18629 N Kiva Dr

18629 North Kiva Drive
Location

18629 North Kiva Drive, Sun City, AZ 85373
Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lovely 2 bedroom 2 bath house ready for you to call home. House has been updated with tile & wood laminate flooring throughout, fresh paint. Solar hot water and ceiling fans for energy savings. Home has a great kitchen with white appliances, lots of counter space and pantry. There is a large lanai AZ room & patio for entertaining or coffee in the morning. The two car garage has lots of storage cabinets, and an inside laundry room with full size washer & dryer. Great house you'll want to call home. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Offered through Property Frameworks-- Irina Noll, Broker. Contact listing agent, Lyn Hall, for a showing today at 602-739-3569 or lynhall@cox.net!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18629 N Kiva Dr have any available units?
18629 N Kiva Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City, AZ.
What amenities does 18629 N Kiva Dr have?
Some of 18629 N Kiva Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18629 N Kiva Dr currently offering any rent specials?
18629 N Kiva Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18629 N Kiva Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 18629 N Kiva Dr is pet friendly.
Does 18629 N Kiva Dr offer parking?
Yes, 18629 N Kiva Dr offers parking.
Does 18629 N Kiva Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18629 N Kiva Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18629 N Kiva Dr have a pool?
No, 18629 N Kiva Dr does not have a pool.
Does 18629 N Kiva Dr have accessible units?
No, 18629 N Kiva Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 18629 N Kiva Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 18629 N Kiva Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18629 N Kiva Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 18629 N Kiva Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
