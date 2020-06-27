18629 N Kiva Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Lovely 2 bedroom 2 bath house ready for you to call home. House has been updated with tile & wood laminate flooring throughout, fresh paint. Solar hot water and ceiling fans for energy savings. Home has a great kitchen with white appliances, lots of counter space and pantry. There is a large lanai AZ room & patio for entertaining or coffee in the morning. The two car garage has lots of storage cabinets, and an inside laundry room with full size washer & dryer. Great house you'll want to call home. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Offered through Property Frameworks-- Irina Noll, Broker. Contact listing agent, Lyn Hall, for a showing today at 602-739-3569 or lynhall@cox.net!!!