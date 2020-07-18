17403 N HITCHING POST Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful home in this 55+ retirement area! Fantastic, updated long-term unfurnished rental in quiet and beautiful Sun City!. Large 2 BR, 2BA home w/ 2 car garage w/ additional space inside for a golf cart. Spacious living & family room with formal dining area! Kitchen boasts white shaker cabinets w/ soft close, granite counter tops, and newer stainless steel appliances. Freshly painted interior in neutral color. Bathrooms have new granite counter tops, sinks, faucets and lighting. Newer 5 ton A/C unit to keep you cool in the summer. Interior laundry w/ front loading W&D included! Laundry room large enough for home office or workshop, or craft room! Huge back yard provides a large buffer zone. Come see this charming home today! Rentals are going extremely fast