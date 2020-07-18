All apartments in Sun City
17403 N HITCHING POST Drive
Last updated July 17 2020 at 4:30 AM

17403 N HITCHING POST Drive

17403 North Hitching Post Drive · No Longer Available
Location

17403 North Hitching Post Drive, Sun City, AZ 85373
Sun City

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful home in this 55+ retirement area! Fantastic, updated long-term unfurnished rental in quiet and beautiful Sun City!. Large 2 BR, 2BA home w/ 2 car garage w/ additional space inside for a golf cart. Spacious living & family room with formal dining area! Kitchen boasts white shaker cabinets w/ soft close, granite counter tops, and newer stainless steel appliances. Freshly painted interior in neutral color. Bathrooms have new granite counter tops, sinks, faucets and lighting. Newer 5 ton A/C unit to keep you cool in the summer. Interior laundry w/ front loading W&D included! Laundry room large enough for home office or workshop, or craft room! Huge back yard provides a large buffer zone. Come see this charming home today! Rentals are going extremely fast

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17403 N HITCHING POST Drive have any available units?
17403 N HITCHING POST Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City, AZ.
What amenities does 17403 N HITCHING POST Drive have?
Some of 17403 N HITCHING POST Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17403 N HITCHING POST Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17403 N HITCHING POST Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17403 N HITCHING POST Drive pet-friendly?
No, 17403 N HITCHING POST Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City.
Does 17403 N HITCHING POST Drive offer parking?
Yes, 17403 N HITCHING POST Drive offers parking.
Does 17403 N HITCHING POST Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17403 N HITCHING POST Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17403 N HITCHING POST Drive have a pool?
No, 17403 N HITCHING POST Drive does not have a pool.
Does 17403 N HITCHING POST Drive have accessible units?
No, 17403 N HITCHING POST Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17403 N HITCHING POST Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17403 N HITCHING POST Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 17403 N HITCHING POST Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17403 N HITCHING POST Drive has units with air conditioning.
