Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

You will love making this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, and charming curb appeal. The interior is lined with plush carpeting and wood style flooring, each room offers lots of space for making long-lasting memories, and the bedrooms are lit with ample amounts of natural lighting. Additionally, the kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances and beautiful white cabinetry.