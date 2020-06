12407 N CANTATA Court

Amenities

COZY CUL-DE-SAC HOUSE IN THE WONDERFUL ADULT COMMUNITY THAT IS SUN CITY! THIS TWO BEDROOM HOME SITS ON AN OVERSIZED LOT THAT BOASTS EASY TO CARE FOR LANDSCAPING, A COVERED PORCH & PATIO. THE WINDOWS ILLUMINATE THE HOME WITH NATURAL LIGHT. THE KITCHEN IS SIZED PERFECTLY & INCLUDES ALL APPLIANCES. THE LAUNDRY IS DONE IN A SEPARATE UTILITY ROOM THAT IS LARGE ENOUGH TO USE AS A WORKSHOP.SUN CITY OFFERS DOZENS OF RECREATIONAL ACTIVITIES, GOLF, TENNIS, SWIMMING, BILLIARDS, FITNESS, CARD PLAYING, DANCE, SHUFFLEBOARD, THE LIST GOES ON & ON, THERE IS A $100.00 ADMIN FEE DUE WITH THE FIRST MONTH'S RENT. NO SMOKING IN THE HOUSE. PET DEPOSIT IS PER PET - NO RESTRICTED DOG BREEDS. APPLICATION FEE IS $55 FOR EACH PRIMARY APPLICANT. FEES ARE TO BE PAID FROM OUR WEBSITE HOMEPAGE.