All apartments in Sun City
Find more places like 11858 N THUNDERBIRD Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sun City, AZ
/
11858 N THUNDERBIRD Road
Last updated August 3 2019 at 8:50 AM

11858 N THUNDERBIRD Road

11858 North Thunderbird Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sun City
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

11858 North Thunderbird Road, Sun City, AZ 85351
Sun City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
AGE RESTRCTED - 1 PERSON MUST BE 55 AND NO ONE UNDER 19. 12 MONTH MINIMUM LEASE. UNFURNISHED. Great 3 bedroom/2 bath home on the 12th hole at North Golf Course in phase 1 of Sun City's 55 & Better Adult Community in GREAT condition! Nice bright kitchen includes refrigerator. 3 Roomy bedrooms with walk-in closets! Updated bathrooms. Tile throughout & newer carpets in bedrooms. The living room can be used as formal dining room / living room combo if preferred! Great view of the beautiful golf course lake from the Arizona Room! WOW! New Blinds throughout. Popcorn ceilings removed and retextured! Big inside laundry room with Washer/Dryer included. Rec Center cards available at tenants expense if you want to enjoy all of the amenities! This one won't last long so get your application in ASAP!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11858 N THUNDERBIRD Road have any available units?
11858 N THUNDERBIRD Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City, AZ.
What amenities does 11858 N THUNDERBIRD Road have?
Some of 11858 N THUNDERBIRD Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11858 N THUNDERBIRD Road currently offering any rent specials?
11858 N THUNDERBIRD Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11858 N THUNDERBIRD Road pet-friendly?
No, 11858 N THUNDERBIRD Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City.
Does 11858 N THUNDERBIRD Road offer parking?
No, 11858 N THUNDERBIRD Road does not offer parking.
Does 11858 N THUNDERBIRD Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11858 N THUNDERBIRD Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11858 N THUNDERBIRD Road have a pool?
No, 11858 N THUNDERBIRD Road does not have a pool.
Does 11858 N THUNDERBIRD Road have accessible units?
No, 11858 N THUNDERBIRD Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11858 N THUNDERBIRD Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11858 N THUNDERBIRD Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 11858 N THUNDERBIRD Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 11858 N THUNDERBIRD Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Move Cross Country
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Natura Villas
10847 W Olive Ave
Sun City, AZ 85351

Similar Pages

Sun City 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSun City 2 Bedroom Apartments
Sun City 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsSun City Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Sun City Dog Friendly ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZFountain Hills, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ
Maricopa, AZSan Tan Valley, AZBuckeye, AZSun City West, AZSun Lakes, AZCave Creek, AZParadise Valley, AZCarefree, AZEl Mirage, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College