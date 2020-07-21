11858 N THUNDERBIRD Road

Amenities

AGE RESTRCTED - 1 PERSON MUST BE 55 AND NO ONE UNDER 19. 12 MONTH MINIMUM LEASE. UNFURNISHED. Great 3 bedroom/2 bath home on the 12th hole at North Golf Course in phase 1 of Sun City's 55 & Better Adult Community in GREAT condition! Nice bright kitchen includes refrigerator. 3 Roomy bedrooms with walk-in closets! Updated bathrooms. Tile throughout & newer carpets in bedrooms. The living room can be used as formal dining room / living room combo if preferred! Great view of the beautiful golf course lake from the Arizona Room! WOW! New Blinds throughout. Popcorn ceilings removed and retextured! Big inside laundry room with Washer/Dryer included. Rec Center cards available at tenants expense if you want to enjoy all of the amenities! This one won't last long so get your application in ASAP!