Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Very nice 2 bedroom, 2 bath beauty in Sun City. Upgraded with new carpeting, and other flooring, dual pane windows. New appliances and window coverings! Added spacious master bath with extra 11 foot closet! You'll like the fancy modern touches. Close to the 101 loop, shopping and recreation centers. Enjoy all the amenities that Sun City has to offer! Come take a look at this before it's gone. These affordable homes go fast!