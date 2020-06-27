All apartments in Sun City
Sun City, AZ
10925 W COGGINS Drive
10925 W COGGINS Drive

10925 West Coggins Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10925 West Coggins Drive, Sun City, AZ 85351
Sun City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
courtyard
parking
55+ COMMUNITY. Fully furnished spacious 1 bedroom condo with a fully supplied eat-in kitchen that includes a dishwasher, range, refrigerator, microwave, along with a washer and dryer. Just off the large living room there is a dining area along with a den/office area with a hide-a-bed couch that exits out onto a private patio area. The den/office area is in addition to the stated square footage. Additional storage in provided with cabinets in the carport. Any occupant will enjoy the quiet, shaded courtyard and fruit trees. Convenient to shopping, pharmacies and medical care. Just minutes from the 101 Loop.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10925 W COGGINS Drive have any available units?
10925 W COGGINS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City, AZ.
What amenities does 10925 W COGGINS Drive have?
Some of 10925 W COGGINS Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10925 W COGGINS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10925 W COGGINS Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10925 W COGGINS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10925 W COGGINS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City.
Does 10925 W COGGINS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10925 W COGGINS Drive offers parking.
Does 10925 W COGGINS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10925 W COGGINS Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10925 W COGGINS Drive have a pool?
No, 10925 W COGGINS Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10925 W COGGINS Drive have accessible units?
No, 10925 W COGGINS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10925 W COGGINS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10925 W COGGINS Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 10925 W COGGINS Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10925 W COGGINS Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
