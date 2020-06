Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage courtyard carpet

Rental Home Available in Sun City a 55+ Community - It's all about location! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is located in Phase 2 of Sun City just south of Bell Road. Home features beautiful ceramic tile and neutral carpet in Living Room and 2 bedrooms. The 3rd bedroom is all tile. Galley style kitchen with granite counter tops. Garage has storage cabinets. Nice large patio and nicely landscaped yard. Small front courtyard is perfect for seating area.



