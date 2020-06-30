All apartments in Sun City
Last updated May 14 2020 at 7:36 AM

10826 W Willowbrook Dr

10826 West Willowbrook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10826 West Willowbrook Drive, Sun City, AZ 85373
Sun City

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
FURNISHED SUN CITY POOL HOME FOR 6 MONTH LEASE.
Beautifully updated with modern touches is a 2 bed, 2 bath plus office entertainers dream home for rent in heart of Sun City. Fully Furnished home available for 6 month rental. Home has a lot of upgrades including a new master bathroom with its own hot water heater, walk in shower and double sinks. Guest bathroom has jetted tub. Great view out of the wall of windows in the Arizona room is the backyard complete with pool and sitting area. The elegant kitchen is completed with quartz counters, white cabinets and stainless appliances. The list of upgrades goes on and on - No carpet only 18'' porcelain tile throughout home. You have your own private pool and outdoor entertaining area to (pool chemical service is included). Come enjoy the Sun City lifestyle! $2195 rent includes pool service.

Age restricted community -one tenant must be at least 55 years old. For an additional fee tenant may obtain a Sun City Privilege Card through Recreation Centers of Sun City

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10826 W Willowbrook Dr have any available units?
10826 W Willowbrook Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City, AZ.
What amenities does 10826 W Willowbrook Dr have?
Some of 10826 W Willowbrook Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10826 W Willowbrook Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10826 W Willowbrook Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10826 W Willowbrook Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 10826 W Willowbrook Dr is pet friendly.
Does 10826 W Willowbrook Dr offer parking?
No, 10826 W Willowbrook Dr does not offer parking.
Does 10826 W Willowbrook Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10826 W Willowbrook Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10826 W Willowbrook Dr have a pool?
Yes, 10826 W Willowbrook Dr has a pool.
Does 10826 W Willowbrook Dr have accessible units?
No, 10826 W Willowbrook Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10826 W Willowbrook Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10826 W Willowbrook Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 10826 W Willowbrook Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10826 W Willowbrook Dr has units with air conditioning.

