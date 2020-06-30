10826 W Willowbrook Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

FURNISHED SUN CITY POOL HOME FOR 6 MONTH LEASE.

Beautifully updated with modern touches is a 2 bed, 2 bath plus office entertainers dream home for rent in heart of Sun City. Fully Furnished home available for 6 month rental. Home has a lot of upgrades including a new master bathroom with its own hot water heater, walk in shower and double sinks. Guest bathroom has jetted tub. Great view out of the wall of windows in the Arizona room is the backyard complete with pool and sitting area. The elegant kitchen is completed with quartz counters, white cabinets and stainless appliances. The list of upgrades goes on and on - No carpet only 18'' porcelain tile throughout home. You have your own private pool and outdoor entertaining area to (pool chemical service is included). Come enjoy the Sun City lifestyle! $2195 rent includes pool service.



Age restricted community -one tenant must be at least 55 years old. For an additional fee tenant may obtain a Sun City Privilege Card through Recreation Centers of Sun City