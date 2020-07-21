10824 W CONNECTICUT Avenue

Amenities

Flooring to be repaired. Remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bath home in Sun City 55 plus golf community is move-in ready!! Great eat-in kitchen with gas range! Includes all appliances & Frig too! Washer & Dryer included! Nice size living room & bedrooms! Full bath! All new flooring throughout! Beautiful plantation shutters! The cooled Arizona room is the perfect place to unwind after a day on the greens at one of the many golf courses around the neighborhood or to have your morning coffee! Perfect location because you are not far from anything you might need. Sun City offers many amenities at 7 Recreation Centers with Pools, Hot Tubs, Pickle Ball, Tennis, Crafts, Work Shops, Fitness Centers, etc. Rec Ctr card available at tenants expense. Prefer a 2 year lease! Landscaping/Gardening is included Sun City offers many amenities & low taxes! 7 Rec Centers with swimming pools, lap pools, walking pools, Hot tubs and every activity, work shop, & craft you can think of! Bowling! Pickleball! Shuffle Board! Pool Tables! Darts! Tennis! Ground Bowling! Mini Golf! Lake Activities! 9 Public Golf Courses & Reduced prices with Rec Card. And much more! Close to shopping, restaurants & entertainment! Close to Spring Training Base Ball Fields. Close to Arrowhead Mall, Lake Pleasant and all of it's growing amenities & restaurants nearby! Close to Grand Ave & 101 access! The list goes on & all! Call your Realtor today for more info!!!