Sun City, AZ
10813 W BROOKSIDE Drive
Last updated August 8 2019 at 7:27 AM

10813 W BROOKSIDE Drive

10813 West Brookside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10813 West Brookside Drive, Sun City, AZ 85351
Sun City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
REMODELED 2 bedroom , 2 bath with a den & 2 car/golf garage in Sun City 55 plus age restricted golf community. Large Cul-de-sac lot with no homes behind. Great curb appeal with 2 big Saguaro Cactus in front! BRAND NEW kitchen with recessed lighting, white shaker cabinets, granite look counter tops, white appliances, refrigerator included. All new interior paint! Popcorn ceilings removed throughout except AZ room. All new flooring, Laminate & Carpet. AZ Room could be used as den or guest room! Soft water system. Screened in patio. Washer/Dryer included. 2 car garage w/golf cart parking & storage. Available ASAP. 12 month minimum lease - long term lease available. Rent includes Trash Pick up & Gardening service! Tenants to pay for Recreation center card if they want to join. Sorry No pets!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

