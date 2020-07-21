10813 W BROOKSIDE Drive

Amenities

REMODELED 2 bedroom , 2 bath with a den & 2 car/golf garage in Sun City 55 plus age restricted golf community. Large Cul-de-sac lot with no homes behind. Great curb appeal with 2 big Saguaro Cactus in front! BRAND NEW kitchen with recessed lighting, white shaker cabinets, granite look counter tops, white appliances, refrigerator included. All new interior paint! Popcorn ceilings removed throughout except AZ room. All new flooring, Laminate & Carpet. AZ Room could be used as den or guest room! Soft water system. Screened in patio. Washer/Dryer included. 2 car garage w/golf cart parking & storage. Available ASAP. 12 month minimum lease - long term lease available. Rent includes Trash Pick up & Gardening service! Tenants to pay for Recreation center card if they want to join. Sorry No pets!