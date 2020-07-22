All apartments in Sun City
Sun City, AZ
10740 W SUN CITY Boulevard
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:29 AM

10740 W SUN CITY Boulevard

10740 West Sun City Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

10740 West Sun City Boulevard, Sun City, AZ 85351
Sun City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
REMODELED with NEW tile, paint, stainless steel appliances, countertops , sink, stacked washer and dryer! Additional rental options: 1 - FURNISHED for $1450/month or 2 - SEASONAL RENTAL furnished for $2400/month. Great north-south exposure with covered patio on the cool north side. Pet - additional $25/month. Plus an additional huge walking pantry/storage room off family room. The THREE BEDROOMS, spacious kitchen, and GARAGE offer room and options for your lifestyle choices. Sun City recreational activities available to tenant if they choose to purchase a Sun City privilege card. Sun City requirement: One occupant must be at least 55 years old and no occupants under 19 years old for more than a total of 30 days within a 365 days period.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10740 W SUN CITY Boulevard have any available units?
10740 W SUN CITY Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City, AZ.
What amenities does 10740 W SUN CITY Boulevard have?
Some of 10740 W SUN CITY Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10740 W SUN CITY Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
10740 W SUN CITY Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10740 W SUN CITY Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 10740 W SUN CITY Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 10740 W SUN CITY Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 10740 W SUN CITY Boulevard offers parking.
Does 10740 W SUN CITY Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10740 W SUN CITY Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10740 W SUN CITY Boulevard have a pool?
No, 10740 W SUN CITY Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 10740 W SUN CITY Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 10740 W SUN CITY Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 10740 W SUN CITY Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10740 W SUN CITY Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 10740 W SUN CITY Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 10740 W SUN CITY Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
