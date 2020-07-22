10740 W SUN CITY Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

REMODELED with NEW tile, paint, stainless steel appliances, countertops , sink, stacked washer and dryer! Additional rental options: 1 - FURNISHED for $1450/month or 2 - SEASONAL RENTAL furnished for $2400/month. Great north-south exposure with covered patio on the cool north side. Pet - additional $25/month. Plus an additional huge walking pantry/storage room off family room. The THREE BEDROOMS, spacious kitchen, and GARAGE offer room and options for your lifestyle choices. Sun City recreational activities available to tenant if they choose to purchase a Sun City privilege card. Sun City requirement: One occupant must be at least 55 years old and no occupants under 19 years old for more than a total of 30 days within a 365 days period.