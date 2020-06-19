All apartments in Sun City
Last updated June 6 2020 at 3:10 AM

10724 W ROUNDELAY Circle

10724 West Roundelay Circle North · (602) 688-9750
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10724 West Roundelay Circle North, Sun City, AZ 85351
Sun City

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1411 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom home in highly desirable active adult community. Custom accent paint & lots of stylish finishes. Spacious tiled kitchen features corian counters and upgraded cabinets with hardware. All stainless steel kitchen appliances are provided including fridge. Master bedroom is fully furnished w/built-in shelving, cabinetry & queen bed. 2nd bedroom is unfurnished. Bonus room w/wood floors includes a few comfy pieces of furniture. Bathroom has newer finishes, tiled shower surround & new fixtures. Oversized utility room offers ample storage, space for a den or craft room; washer/dryer. Nice backyard w/citrus trees, plants, and easy to maintain rock. Landscaping Included. No smoking, pets, or occupants under age 18. At least 1 tenant 55 or over

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10724 W ROUNDELAY Circle have any available units?
10724 W ROUNDELAY Circle has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10724 W ROUNDELAY Circle have?
Some of 10724 W ROUNDELAY Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10724 W ROUNDELAY Circle currently offering any rent specials?
10724 W ROUNDELAY Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10724 W ROUNDELAY Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 10724 W ROUNDELAY Circle is pet friendly.
Does 10724 W ROUNDELAY Circle offer parking?
Yes, 10724 W ROUNDELAY Circle does offer parking.
Does 10724 W ROUNDELAY Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10724 W ROUNDELAY Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10724 W ROUNDELAY Circle have a pool?
No, 10724 W ROUNDELAY Circle does not have a pool.
Does 10724 W ROUNDELAY Circle have accessible units?
No, 10724 W ROUNDELAY Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 10724 W ROUNDELAY Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10724 W ROUNDELAY Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 10724 W ROUNDELAY Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 10724 W ROUNDELAY Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
