10724 W ROUNDELAY Circle

Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom home in highly desirable active adult community. Custom accent paint & lots of stylish finishes. Spacious tiled kitchen features corian counters and upgraded cabinets with hardware. All stainless steel kitchen appliances are provided including fridge. Master bedroom is fully furnished w/built-in shelving, cabinetry & queen bed. 2nd bedroom is unfurnished. Bonus room w/wood floors includes a few comfy pieces of furniture. Bathroom has newer finishes, tiled shower surround & new fixtures. Oversized utility room offers ample storage, space for a den or craft room; washer/dryer. Nice backyard w/citrus trees, plants, and easy to maintain rock. Landscaping Included. No smoking, pets, or occupants under age 18. At least 1 tenant 55 or over