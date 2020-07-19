10702 W WHITE MOUNTAIN Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool

Long Term Rental home located in Sun City Adult 55+ Community. Live the resort lifestyle in this entertainer's dream home located close to golf, fitness, pools, entertainment, restaurants and much more. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, large pantry, wood cabinets and granite counters. Newer roof, new gas furnace and added insulation. Gorgeous tile floors, updated bathrooms, large fenced corner lot with huge covered patio, citrus trees, and easy care desert landscaping. Long term tenants with 12 month minimum lease. No short term rentals. Schedule a tour of this beautiful home!