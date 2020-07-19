All apartments in Sun City
10702 W WHITE MOUNTAIN Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10702 W WHITE MOUNTAIN Road

10702 West White Mountain Road · No Longer Available
Location

10702 West White Mountain Road, Sun City, AZ 85351
Sun City

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Long Term Rental home located in Sun City Adult 55+ Community. Live the resort lifestyle in this entertainer's dream home located close to golf, fitness, pools, entertainment, restaurants and much more. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, large pantry, wood cabinets and granite counters. Newer roof, new gas furnace and added insulation. Gorgeous tile floors, updated bathrooms, large fenced corner lot with huge covered patio, citrus trees, and easy care desert landscaping. Long term tenants with 12 month minimum lease. No short term rentals. Schedule a tour of this beautiful home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10702 W WHITE MOUNTAIN Road have any available units?
10702 W WHITE MOUNTAIN Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City, AZ.
What amenities does 10702 W WHITE MOUNTAIN Road have?
Some of 10702 W WHITE MOUNTAIN Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10702 W WHITE MOUNTAIN Road currently offering any rent specials?
10702 W WHITE MOUNTAIN Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10702 W WHITE MOUNTAIN Road pet-friendly?
No, 10702 W WHITE MOUNTAIN Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City.
Does 10702 W WHITE MOUNTAIN Road offer parking?
No, 10702 W WHITE MOUNTAIN Road does not offer parking.
Does 10702 W WHITE MOUNTAIN Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10702 W WHITE MOUNTAIN Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10702 W WHITE MOUNTAIN Road have a pool?
Yes, 10702 W WHITE MOUNTAIN Road has a pool.
Does 10702 W WHITE MOUNTAIN Road have accessible units?
No, 10702 W WHITE MOUNTAIN Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10702 W WHITE MOUNTAIN Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10702 W WHITE MOUNTAIN Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 10702 W WHITE MOUNTAIN Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 10702 W WHITE MOUNTAIN Road does not have units with air conditioning.
