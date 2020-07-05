10531 W CONNECTICUT Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

If you or someone that will be living in the home are at least 55 years old then this is the home for you. This beautiful home in the adult community of Sun City sits on the golf course and offers 2 bedrooms and 1.75 bathrooms. It has been painted inside and out, new carpet in both bedrooms, and ceiling fans in all the rooms. There is beautiful neutral tile throughout the rest of the home. The washer, dryer and refrigerator are all included. There is an oversized 1 car garage that offers plenty of storage. This home has been professionally cleaned and is well maintained by the new owners. You will not be disappointed. Don't miss out on this gorgeous gem that you can call yours.