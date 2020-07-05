All apartments in Sun City
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:47 PM

10531 W CONNECTICUT Avenue

10531 West Connecticut Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10531 West Connecticut Avenue, Sun City, AZ 85351
Sun City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
If you or someone that will be living in the home are at least 55 years old then this is the home for you. This beautiful home in the adult community of Sun City sits on the golf course and offers 2 bedrooms and 1.75 bathrooms. It has been painted inside and out, new carpet in both bedrooms, and ceiling fans in all the rooms. There is beautiful neutral tile throughout the rest of the home. The washer, dryer and refrigerator are all included. There is an oversized 1 car garage that offers plenty of storage. This home has been professionally cleaned and is well maintained by the new owners. You will not be disappointed. Don't miss out on this gorgeous gem that you can call yours.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10531 W CONNECTICUT Avenue have any available units?
10531 W CONNECTICUT Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City, AZ.
What amenities does 10531 W CONNECTICUT Avenue have?
Some of 10531 W CONNECTICUT Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10531 W CONNECTICUT Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10531 W CONNECTICUT Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10531 W CONNECTICUT Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10531 W CONNECTICUT Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City.
Does 10531 W CONNECTICUT Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10531 W CONNECTICUT Avenue offers parking.
Does 10531 W CONNECTICUT Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10531 W CONNECTICUT Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10531 W CONNECTICUT Avenue have a pool?
No, 10531 W CONNECTICUT Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10531 W CONNECTICUT Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10531 W CONNECTICUT Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10531 W CONNECTICUT Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10531 W CONNECTICUT Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 10531 W CONNECTICUT Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 10531 W CONNECTICUT Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

