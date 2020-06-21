10426 W CAMDEN Avenue

Amenities

Pride of ownership boasts in this charming 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom bungalow home. The many updates include new roof 2015, new water heater 2018, new faucets, new toilets, new plumbing fixtures, new kitchen cabinets & granite countertops, new dishwasher, new sink, ALL NEW DUAL PANE WINDOWS, new flooring, all walls have been retextured. Skylights at kitchen lets in natural light. This home is North/South exposure. The original back patio has been enclosed and a second bathroom was added prior to the current owner purchasing. Wood flooring in the living room, dining room, and bonus room. Tile in the kitchen, bathrooms and inside laundry room. Bedrooms have newer carpet. All drywall has been resurfaced (no popcorn ceilings). Carport can easily be converted into a 2 car garage. Block construction