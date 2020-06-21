All apartments in Sun City
Last updated June 8 2020 at 5:58 PM

10426 W CAMDEN Avenue

10426 West Camden Avenue · (602) 942-4200
Location

10426 West Camden Avenue, Sun City, AZ 85351
Sun City

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1345 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Pride of ownership boasts in this charming 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom bungalow home. The many updates include new roof 2015, new water heater 2018, new faucets, new toilets, new plumbing fixtures, new kitchen cabinets & granite countertops, new dishwasher, new sink, ALL NEW DUAL PANE WINDOWS, new flooring, all walls have been retextured. Skylights at kitchen lets in natural light. This home is North/South exposure. The original back patio has been enclosed and a second bathroom was added prior to the current owner purchasing. Wood flooring in the living room, dining room, and bonus room. Tile in the kitchen, bathrooms and inside laundry room. Bedrooms have newer carpet. All drywall has been resurfaced (no popcorn ceilings). Carport can easily be converted into a 2 car garage. Block construction

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10426 W CAMDEN Avenue have any available units?
10426 W CAMDEN Avenue has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10426 W CAMDEN Avenue have?
Some of 10426 W CAMDEN Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10426 W CAMDEN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10426 W CAMDEN Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10426 W CAMDEN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10426 W CAMDEN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City.
Does 10426 W CAMDEN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10426 W CAMDEN Avenue does offer parking.
Does 10426 W CAMDEN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10426 W CAMDEN Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10426 W CAMDEN Avenue have a pool?
No, 10426 W CAMDEN Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10426 W CAMDEN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10426 W CAMDEN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10426 W CAMDEN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10426 W CAMDEN Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 10426 W CAMDEN Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 10426 W CAMDEN Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
