Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Take a look at this 2 bed 2 bath home located in Sun City! This is an upgraded popular D35 model on a large corner lot with a north/south exposure. Extended front patio as well as a large rear covered patio. Kitchen has beautiful maple cabinetry, double ovens and plenty of counter space. This house is very bright with an open floor plan. Take a look at this home today, it wont last long!