10320 W DESERT ROCK Drive

Amenities
Great seasonal rental in beautiful Sun City. Totally furnished. All you need are your clothes and groceries. Nicely furnished. Huge screen porch. Living room/dining room combination, family room, 2-bedrooms, and 2-baths. One non-shedding dog is okay. Minimum of 3-months to rent. Initial $150 of utilities covered by landlord. Pest control, landscaping, and garbage all covered by landlord. Tenants to furnish internet, cable, and phone service if desired. Rental is for 2 people with guests allowed.