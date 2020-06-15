All apartments in Sun City
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

10320 W DESERT ROCK Drive

10320 West Desert Rock Drive · (602) 942-4200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10320 West Desert Rock Drive, Sun City, AZ 85351
Sun City

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 2008 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Great seasonal rental in beautiful Sun City. Totally furnished. All you need are your clothes and groceries. Nicely furnished. Huge screen porch. Living room/dining room combination, family room, 2-bedrooms, and 2-baths. One non-shedding dog is okay. Minimum of 3-months to rent. Initial $150 of utilities covered by landlord. Pest control, landscaping, and garbage all covered by landlord. Tenants to furnish internet, cable, and phone service if desired. Rental is for 2 people with guests allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10320 W DESERT ROCK Drive have any available units?
10320 W DESERT ROCK Drive has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10320 W DESERT ROCK Drive have?
Some of 10320 W DESERT ROCK Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10320 W DESERT ROCK Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10320 W DESERT ROCK Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10320 W DESERT ROCK Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10320 W DESERT ROCK Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10320 W DESERT ROCK Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10320 W DESERT ROCK Drive does offer parking.
Does 10320 W DESERT ROCK Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10320 W DESERT ROCK Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10320 W DESERT ROCK Drive have a pool?
No, 10320 W DESERT ROCK Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10320 W DESERT ROCK Drive have accessible units?
No, 10320 W DESERT ROCK Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10320 W DESERT ROCK Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10320 W DESERT ROCK Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 10320 W DESERT ROCK Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10320 W DESERT ROCK Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
