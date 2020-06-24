10252 N 102ND Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher stainless steel fireplace microwave internet access

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities internet access

Completely furnished home with all the necessities you'll need. Close to numerous rec centers which are $75.00 a month for a tenant. Open floor plan with a 23x27 great room. Attached bar which opens to the kitchen with stainless appliances.s Have a very nice formal dining room. Home does come with Internet and digital antenna for regular TV. No pets allowed. Rent for non-winter season is $1500 and winter season rental is $3000. March 2019 is not available.