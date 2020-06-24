All apartments in Sun City
Last updated July 1 2019 at 11:04 PM

10252 N 102ND Avenue

10252 North 102nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10252 North 102nd Avenue, Sun City, AZ 85351
Sun City

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
Completely furnished home with all the necessities you'll need. Close to numerous rec centers which are $75.00 a month for a tenant. Open floor plan with a 23x27 great room. Attached bar which opens to the kitchen with stainless appliances.s Have a very nice formal dining room. Home does come with Internet and digital antenna for regular TV. No pets allowed. Rent for non-winter season is $1500 and winter season rental is $3000. March 2019 is not available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10252 N 102ND Avenue have any available units?
10252 N 102ND Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City, AZ.
What amenities does 10252 N 102ND Avenue have?
Some of 10252 N 102ND Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10252 N 102ND Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10252 N 102ND Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10252 N 102ND Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10252 N 102ND Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City.
Does 10252 N 102ND Avenue offer parking?
No, 10252 N 102ND Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 10252 N 102ND Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10252 N 102ND Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10252 N 102ND Avenue have a pool?
No, 10252 N 102ND Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10252 N 102ND Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10252 N 102ND Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10252 N 102ND Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10252 N 102ND Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 10252 N 102ND Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 10252 N 102ND Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
