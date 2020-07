Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Here you go! The perfect place to call home. Living room opens to private, peaceful, patio setting, two spacious bedrooms, plenty of closet space, owners suite has STEP-IN SHOWER, kitchen and baths have easy clean GRANITE counters, full size washer & dryer, 1 car GARAGE with ROOM FOR GOLF CART and plenty of cabinet space. Lovely, end unit in low traffic area, close to shopping, doctors, recreation centers. Everything you need and more!