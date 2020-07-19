10235 W PALMER Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Fantastic Sun City winter retreat. New renovation & fully furnished. This is a lovely open plan 2 bedroom, all flooring is porcelain tile, no vacuuming! The spacious kitchen is great for entertaining with lots of sparkling quartz counter tops including a huge island with convenient outlets. Enjoy watching TV on the huge leather sectional with electric recliners. One bedroom has a large king sz. bd. and the other has a comfy queen. New crisp linen and towels provided. Bathrooms offer new fittings with stylish wood look tile. En suite has a handy walk in shower. Relax on covered patios in both front or out back in your own little citrus tree oasis. It's fun to sit and watch the bunnies and quail! The location couldn't be any better with shopping, Arrowhead mall, tons of restaurants, golfing and everything you need just minutes away! Don't wait another chilly day to reserve your chance to trade snow shovels for golf clubs and enjoy a warm winter your own sweet little nest with your snow bird friends! Owner is requiring a 2 month lease or more.