Sun City, AZ
10022 W Brookside Drive
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:52 PM

10022 W Brookside Drive

10022 West Brookside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10022 West Brookside Drive, Sun City, AZ 85351
Sun City

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Gorgeous updated Georgetown model on Riverside Golf Course. Expansive views of the greens as well as the pond view from your over-sized covered back patio. Enjoy an open floorplan with big dual pane windows, fresh paint in/out, new A/C heat pump, and new carpet in the bedrooms. The kitchen has been remodeled with Hickory cabinets w/pull-out shelves, granite counter tops, and fresh white appliances. Both bathrooms have large walk-in showers. There is an over-sized 2 car garage with work bench, storage, and carpeted laundry area. 1 small dog is welcome, but no cats. This is a 100% NON-SMOKING property, including the garage or patios.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10022 W Brookside Drive have any available units?
10022 W Brookside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City, AZ.
What amenities does 10022 W Brookside Drive have?
Some of 10022 W Brookside Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10022 W Brookside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10022 W Brookside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10022 W Brookside Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10022 W Brookside Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10022 W Brookside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10022 W Brookside Drive offers parking.
Does 10022 W Brookside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10022 W Brookside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10022 W Brookside Drive have a pool?
No, 10022 W Brookside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10022 W Brookside Drive have accessible units?
No, 10022 W Brookside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10022 W Brookside Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10022 W Brookside Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 10022 W Brookside Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10022 W Brookside Drive has units with air conditioning.

