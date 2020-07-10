10022 W Brookside Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Gorgeous updated Georgetown model on Riverside Golf Course. Expansive views of the greens as well as the pond view from your over-sized covered back patio. Enjoy an open floorplan with big dual pane windows, fresh paint in/out, new A/C heat pump, and new carpet in the bedrooms. The kitchen has been remodeled with Hickory cabinets w/pull-out shelves, granite counter tops, and fresh white appliances. Both bathrooms have large walk-in showers. There is an over-sized 2 car garage with work bench, storage, and carpeted laundry area. 1 small dog is welcome, but no cats. This is a 100% NON-SMOKING property, including the garage or patios.