10022 W Brookside Drive

Amenities
Gorgeous updated Georgetown model on Riverside Golf Course. Expansive views of the greens as well as the pond view from your over-sized covered back patio. Enjoy an open floorplan with big dual pane windows, fresh paint in/out, new A/C heat pump, and new carpet in the bedrooms. The kitchen has been remodeled with Hickory cabinets w/pull-out shelves, granite counter tops, and fresh white appliances. Both bathrooms have large walk-in showers. There is an over-sized 2 car garage with work bench, storage, and carpeted laundry area. 1 small dog is welcome, but no cats. This is a 100% NON-SMOKING property, including the garage or patios.