3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:49 PM
121 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Sun City West, AZ
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sun City West
1 Unit Available
13035 W Butterfield DR
13035 West Butterfield Drive, Sun City West, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1694 sqft
13035 W Butterfield DR Available 07/01/20 Very nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Sun City West (age restricted community) - Very nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Sun City West (age restricted community) with a very large enclosed patio.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sun City West
1 Unit Available
13318 W Meeker Blvd
13318 West Meeker Boulevard, Sun City West, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2319 sqft
Fully Furnished Vacation Rental in Sun City West - This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, beautifully furnished home is located on the Golf Course in Sun City West. It is a very spacious home with a nice family room and a living Room/dinning room combo.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Sun City West
1 Unit Available
22613 N VIA TERCERO --
22613 North via Tercero, Sun City West, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2166 sqft
Beautiful golf course view home in luxurious Sun City West area!, Close to Peoria and Surprise Sport complexes, Arrowhead Town Center.
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Sun City West
1 Unit Available
12423 W AURORA Drive
12423 West Aurora Drive, Sun City West, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
2257 sqft
*Enjoy this 3 bedroom, 2 bath with over 2200 SQ.
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Sun City West
1 Unit Available
17639 N 131ST Drive
17639 North 131st Drive, Sun City West, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2234 sqft
Jan-Apr 2019 NOT AVAILABLE. Jan, Feb and Mar are $3,000/month. Off peak ranges from $1600 to $2100 per month. Furnished vacation rental. Expanded well-maintained 3 bedroom Berkeley.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Sun City West
1 Unit Available
22706 N WAGON WHEEL Drive
22706 North Wagon Wheel Drive, Sun City West, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1895 sqft
Three bedroom home on the 14th hole of Deer Valley Golf Course available for winter rental. Enter the home to a the living room. Eat-in kitchen.
Results within 1 mile of Sun City West
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
3 Units Available
La Borgata
16671 N Litchfield Rd, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1174 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in great complex containing a pool, gym, media room and business center. Within walking distance is West Bell Road, which is lined with cafes and restaurants.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kingswood Parke
1 Unit Available
14909 W Lamoille Dr
14909 West Lamoille Drive, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1201 sqft
Great Home in a Great Location In Surprise! - Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home that has been well maintained. The master bedroom is very spaces with new carpet, and new paint.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
West Point Towne Center
1 Unit Available
16099 No. 135th Dr.
16099 North 135th Drive, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1400 sqft
Minimum 3 month stay. This lovely condo is located in No. Scottsdale, across from Paradise Valley Mall. Community runs next Stone Creek Golf Course.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
West Point Towne Center
1 Unit Available
13477 W Young Street
13477 West Young Street, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1419 sqft
Nice and cozy 3 bedroom 2 bathroom great room floor plan. Ceiling fans,kitchen island,nice eat-in kitchen, inside laundry.The backyard features a covered patio and a huge yard.Great location in Surprise. Close to shopping and parks
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
West Point Towne Center
1 Unit Available
13496 W Canyon Creek Drive
13496 West Canyon Creek Drive, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1543 sqft
No Application Fees! This is a well maintained single level 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Surprise home. This home has a number of upgrades including tile in all living areas with neutral carpeting in the bedrooms.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Kingswood Parke
1 Unit Available
17923 N RENO Avenue
17923 North Reno Avenue, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1283 sqft
FABULOUS RENTAL IN KINGSWOOD PARKE **CARPET, TILE AND PAINT THROUGHOUT** POPULAR GREAT ROOM FLOOR PLAN** LARGE KITCHEN** SPLIT MASTER BEDROOM** SECURITY GATE ON FRONT DOOR** LOW MAINTENANCE DESERT-STYLE FRONT LANDSCAPE** MUST SEE! HURRY IT WON'T
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Sun City Grand
1 Unit Available
21539 N CASA ROYALE Drive
21539 North Casa Royale Drive, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1409 sqft
This is a fully furnished short term rental ~ Peak Season Pricing (Feb & March) $3500 ~ Summer Season (June - September) Pricing $1575 ~ All other months rates will vary.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Sun City Grand
1 Unit Available
15360 W SIERRA VISTA Drive
15360 West Sierra Vista Drive, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
2077 sqft
Welcome to the this beautiful furnished seasonal rental. This home 3 bedrooms, 3 baths with a large open living room that overlooks the pool, spa and 8th green of the Granite golf course. Large kitchen nook and breakfast bar.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
17918 W VIA DEL SOL --
17918 W Via del Sol, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1895 sqft
Beautiful 3Br. 2Ba. home. Former model home. Open floorplan with great kitchen. Kitchen has a large island with breakfast bar. black cabinets with black appliances. Custopm paint and tile throughout. Use listers app. Lister to write lease.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
West Point Towne Center
1 Unit Available
13231 W PARADISE Lane
13231 West Paradise Lane, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1440 sqft
This lovely, clean, N/S exposure. Home is ready for new tenant. Features neutral colors, tile in entry & kit. valt. cellings, split floor plan, great room, & eat-in kit. w/ maple cabinets. Kit has opening overlooking great room.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
West Point Towne Center
1 Unit Available
13390 W IRONWOOD Street
13390 West Ironwood Street, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1479 sqft
CUTE HOME HAS GREAT ROOM CONCEPT. HOME HAS BEEN UPDATED. NICE KITCHEN AREA WITH HUGE ISLAND AND BREAKFAST BAR. LOTS OF COUNTER SPACE. VAULTED CEILINGS, CEILING FANS THRU OUT. POT SHELVES IN GREAT ROOM. CERAMIC TILE THROUGHOUT HOME AS WELL AS CARPET.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Sun City Grand
1 Unit Available
15009 W MEDINAH Way
15009 West Medinah Way, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2170 sqft
BeautifuFully equipped 3 bedroom vacation or year round home.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
West Point Towne Center
1 Unit Available
13806 West Young Street
13806 West Young Street, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1297 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 18
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
West Point Towne Center
1 Unit Available
16252 N 138TH Lane
16252 North 138th Lane, Surprise, AZ
Not your typical rental property. This 4 bedroom 2 full bathrooms Property was completely remodeled in 2017. Features granite counter tops, 20x20 in tile in the main areas. carpet in the bedrooms. All Appliances included..
Results within 5 miles of Sun City West
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:15pm
Sierra Verde
39 Units Available
Harmony at Surprise
15164 N 140th Dr, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,429
1261 sqft
Designer kitchens, upgraded interiors, and in-unit washers and dryers. The green community near highways 60 and 303 features a guest suite, a pool, and a gym and is pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated October 21 at 06:23pm
30 Units Available
Avilla Meadows
14207 N Reems Rd, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,586
1244 sqft
Welcome home to luxury living as it should be. At Avilla Meadows, our spacious and modern leased homes are designed with your lifestyle in mind.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
Mountain Vista Ranch
1 Unit Available
16126 West Cottonwood Street
16126 West Cottonwood Street, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1452 sqft
Single level home with a great room concept, open kitchen with vaulted ceiling, and a breakfast nook area. The master bedroom retreat is open and spacious and has a full attached bath, separate toilet area, and walk-in closet.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Agua Fria Ranch
1 Unit Available
11634 W Vogel Avenue
11634 West Vogel Avenue, Youngtown, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1424 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Featuring sparkling pool! Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
