104 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Sun City West, AZ
Sun City West
13602 W Caballero Dr
13602 West Caballero Drive, Sun City West, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1336 sqft
As of 2/28/2020 the following months are still available: April through October 2020, and April through October 2021. Rental Rates: April $3,000 per month. September & October $2800/month. May, June, July and August $2,000 per month.
Sun City West
14668 W ANTELOPE Drive
14668 West Antelope Drive, Sun City West, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1046 sqft
Enjoy all the amenities that Sun City West has to offer! Golf, pickle ball, clubs, crafts, pools, and tons of other things to do! Very nice, just the right size for your seasonal rental. Everything you need, home away from home.
Sun City West
17602 N 134TH Drive
17602 North 134th Drive, Sun City West, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1228 sqft
Great semi-remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 bath, seasonal rental! Sun City West at it's finest! This open floor plan home is located on a quiet street ready for you to enjoy Southwestern living at its best. Neutral tile and carpet throughout.
Sun City West
22310 N CHEYENNE Drive
22310 North Cheyenne Drive, Sun City West, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1653 sqft
Great remodeled seasonal rental in the newer area of Sun City West. Vacation resort living at it's finest! This open floor plan home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac ready for you to enjoy Southwestern living at its best.
Sun City West
13059 W WESTGATE Drive
13059 West Westgate Drive, Sun City West, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1738 sqft
Very nice furnished rental, 2 BR, 2 BA spacious home in the heart of beautiful Sun City West. Over 1700 sq ft, great floor plan, living room with adjoining formal dining area, and separate family room sitting area.
Sun City West
13535 W GEMSTONE Drive
13535 West Gemstone Drive, Sun City West, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1428 sqft
Beautifully remodeled & expanded split-bdrm seasonal rental! - 42'' Kitchen cabinets, Corian, gorgeous stainless steel appliances. 6-panel doors, 2'' blade blinds T/O, popcorn removed, decorator colors, diagonal tile in public areas.
Sun City West
12606 W PARKWOOD Drive
12606 West Parkwood Drive, Sun City West, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1577 sqft
Sanitized and vacant between tenants. Available to rent May 15, 2020 - September 29 at 1350. per month, reduced more than 2 months stay. Dec. $1850. (Oct. Nov. 2020 & Jan. Feb. Mar. Apr.
Sun City West
21746 N LIMOUSINE Drive
21746 North Limousine Drive, Sun City West, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1161 sqft
Seasonal rental! Beautiful patio home/townhouse in popular, newer Sun City West neighborhood! 2 bedrooms and 2 baths, almost 1200 square feet, not you average dinky condo. Nicely furnished and flat screen TV's.
Sun City West
13635 W UTICA Drive
13635 West Utica Drive, Sun City West, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1084 sqft
Beautiful vacation home in Sun City West, available for minimum 4 month seasonal rental! All utilities, expanded cable and internet included! Nicely furnished, 2 master bedrooms and 2 baths.
Sun City West
14218 W VIA MANANA --
14218 West via Mañana, Sun City West, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1555 sqft
Welcome to your Arizona Sun City Oasis! Walk in to the living room with big windows looking out the Arizona Room and backyard. You will find plenty of storage in the 2 car garage as well as a nice work bench.
Sun City West
20402 N SKYLARK Drive
20402 North Skylark Drive, Sun City West, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1171 sqft
Your vacation home is ready for you! Enjoy all that Sun City West has to offer, 4 state of the art recreation centers, 9 golf courses, restaurants and more! This lovely two bedroom home is comfortably furnished.
Sun City West
19830 N 146TH Drive
19830 North 146th Drive, Sun City West, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1677 sqft
Ready for Immediate Move-In, Age Restricted Community of Sun City West. One YEAR Lease, Unfurnished. Spacious Two Bedroom, Two Bathroom Home with nice sized Family Room, Living Room, and Bonus Room which could be an office, sewing/craft room, etc.
Sun City West
13737 W SUMMERSTAR Drive
13737 West Summerstar Drive, Sun City West, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
2000 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2 bedroom, 1.75 bath PLUS office! *Great views-- backyard overlooks the 15th tee of Grandview Golf Course. *Neutral tile in high traffic areas. *Lots of natural light. *Spacious kitchen with island and lots of cabinet space.
Sun City West
21014 N PALM DESERT Drive
21014 North Palm Desert Drive, Sun City West, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
2020 sqft
Are you looking to get away from the cold and snow and Vacation in Sun City West 2020-2021? This fully furnished Sun City West rental is your ideal home away from home.
Sun City West
13011 W LA TERRAZA Drive
13011 West La Terraza Drive, Sun City West, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1910 sqft
Beautiful remodeled home in 55+ community. Fully Furnished, wireless internet, TV, and all the comforts of home. All you need is a toothbrush! Completely remodeled in 2018. A must see.
Sun City West
15428 W GUNSIGHT Drive
15428 West Gunsight Drive, Sun City West, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1872 sqft
NICE 2 BEDROOM, DEN HOME ON A GOLF COURSE LOT IN THE NEWER SECTION OF SUN CITY WEST. FULL BACK PATIO WITH AMAZING GOLF COURSE VIEWS. IT IS FURNISHED COMFORTABLY FOR YOUR COMFORT.
Sun City West
14311 W COLT Lane
14311 West Colt Lane, Sun City West, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1653 sqft
AVAILABLE MAY THRU DECEMBER ONLY, NICE 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE HOME IN A NEWER AREA OF SUN CITY WEST HOMES. BEDROOMS HAVE WALK IN CLOSETS AND NICE BERBER CARPET. PRIVATE BACKYARD AND PATIO WITH A BLOCK PRIVACY WALL.
Sun City West
22520 N VIA DE LA CABALLA --
22520 North via De La Caballa, Sun City West, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1438 sqft
AVAILABLE MAY - DECEMBER , 2020 ONLY. FURNISHED 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOME IN SUN CITY WEST WITH A 2 CAR GARAGE. NICE BLOCK WALL IN THE BACK YARD FOR PRIVACY.
Sun City West
12635 W FOXFIRE Drive
12635 North Foxfire Drive, Sun City West, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1677 sqft
THE HOUSE IS AVAILABLE APRIL THRU NOVEMBER ONLY IN 2020.NICELY FURNISHED 2 BEDROOM , 2 BATHROOMS, CAPISTRANO MODEL HOME WWITH 2 CAR GARAGE AND SCREENED ARIZONA ROOM.
Sun City West
19011 N ASHWOOD Drive
19011 North Ashwood Drive, Sun City West, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1946 sqft
BEAUTIFUL UPDATED HOME IN THE ACTIVE ADULT COMMUNITY OF SUNCITY WEST.
Sun City West
15349 W GANADO Drive
15349 West Ganado Drive, Sun City West, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1762 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED perfect vacation rental. Lives big, in an Active Adult Community that has a long list of amenities. The two bedrooms are spacious and would be perfect to share with friends or visiting family.
Sun City West
13022 West Peach Blossom Drive
13022 West Peach Blossom Drive, Sun City West, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1864 sqft
VACATION RENTAL FULLY FURNISHED SHORT TERM- Welcome to your home-away-from-home! We know you are going to love it! Relax in this peaceful 55+ community in beautiful Sun City West Arizona! This private oasis is perfect for the golf enthusiast as
Sun City West
13146 W Paintbrush
13146 West Paintbrush Drive, Sun City West, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
2500 sqft
- No Cats Allowed (RLNE4076413)
Sun City West
18011 N 134th Drive
18011 North 134th Drive, Sun City West, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1416 sqft
Fully Furnished Vacation Rental in Sun City West - Great Sun City West location. 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms w/Den. This home has been freshly painted with new flooring, upgraded vanities and some new furnishings. Nice size lot. (RLNE1974287)
