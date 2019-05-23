All apartments in Sun City West
23120 N VIA VISTOSA Drive
23120 N VIA VISTOSA Drive

23120 North via Vistosa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

23120 North via Vistosa Drive, Sun City West, AZ 85375
Corte Bella Country Club

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
shuffle board
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
shuffle board
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Prestigious active adult community guard gated country club without the attitude ! Has all the bells and whistles..be as active or lazy as you choose ..lots of club activities..18 holes golf course..heated lap pool..spa..tennis..pickle ball fitness..shuffleboard..walking trail..fine dining..ballroom...golf club cafe..20 min to arrowheadmall..movies..restaurants..minutes to major freeway..! The house is a popular San Isidro model den/3rd bedroom ..open light bright white ..backs to a wash no back neighbors..2 car garage...desert landscaping !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

