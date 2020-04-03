22310 N CHEYENNE Drive

Amenities

Great remodeled seasonal rental in the newer area of Sun City West. Vacation resort living at it's finest! This open floor plan home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac ready for you to enjoy Southwestern living at its best. Neutral tile and carpet throughout. Plantation shutters. Spacious great room and formal dining area. The kitchen features granite countertops, newer appliances, upgraded cabinetry, pantry and built-in microwave. Large windows bring in lots of light, spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet, dual sink vanity make up your master suite. Large guest bedroom and bath too. Inside laundry with upgraded front-loading washer/dryer. 2 car garage and bikes too! Inviting covered patio with comfortable furniture. Enjoy ALL of the amenities Sun City West has to offer!