All apartments in Sun City West
Find more places like 22310 N CHEYENNE Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sun City West, AZ
/
22310 N CHEYENNE Drive
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:55 PM

22310 N CHEYENNE Drive

22310 North Cheyenne Drive · (623) 826-5496
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sun City West
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

22310 North Cheyenne Drive, Sun City West, AZ 85375
Sun City West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1653 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Great remodeled seasonal rental in the newer area of Sun City West. Vacation resort living at it's finest! This open floor plan home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac ready for you to enjoy Southwestern living at its best. Neutral tile and carpet throughout. Plantation shutters. Spacious great room and formal dining area. The kitchen features granite countertops, newer appliances, upgraded cabinetry, pantry and built-in microwave. Large windows bring in lots of light, spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet, dual sink vanity make up your master suite. Large guest bedroom and bath too. Inside laundry with upgraded front-loading washer/dryer. 2 car garage and bikes too! Inviting covered patio with comfortable furniture. Enjoy ALL of the amenities Sun City West has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22310 N CHEYENNE Drive have any available units?
22310 N CHEYENNE Drive has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 22310 N CHEYENNE Drive have?
Some of 22310 N CHEYENNE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22310 N CHEYENNE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
22310 N CHEYENNE Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22310 N CHEYENNE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 22310 N CHEYENNE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City West.
Does 22310 N CHEYENNE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 22310 N CHEYENNE Drive does offer parking.
Does 22310 N CHEYENNE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22310 N CHEYENNE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22310 N CHEYENNE Drive have a pool?
No, 22310 N CHEYENNE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 22310 N CHEYENNE Drive have accessible units?
No, 22310 N CHEYENNE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 22310 N CHEYENNE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22310 N CHEYENNE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 22310 N CHEYENNE Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 22310 N CHEYENNE Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 22310 N CHEYENNE Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Sun City West 1 BedroomsSun City West 2 Bedrooms
Sun City West Apartments with GarageSun City West Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Sun City West Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZ
Tolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZCave Creek, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity