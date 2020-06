20631 N 142ND Avenue

Amenities

THIS IS ADULT COMMUNITY, 55+. THIS CAPISTRANO MODEL IS LOCATED ON LARGE CORNER LOT, WITH LARGE CIRCULAR ENCLOSED EAR YARD PATIO WHICH IS UPDATED WITH INDOOR-OUTDOOR CARPETING,OVERLOOKING REAR YARD WITH PALM AND CITRUS TREES.HOUSE HAS VAUTED CEILINGS, PLANTATION SCHUTTERS THROUGHOUT, UPDATE TILE AND WOOD FLOORING. BRIGHT AND CHEERY KITCHEN WITH BREAKFEST NOOK AND UP DATED COUNTERS TOPS. UPDATED STOVE, MICROWAVE AND DISHWASHER. HOBBY ROOM OFF KITCHEN. NICE AZ ROOM THAT OVERLOOKS THE REAR PATIO AND YARD. GREAT VIEW. UPDATED VANITY AND COUNTER TOPS IN MBA WITH TWO SINKS. 2ND BATH HAS UPDATED COUNTER TOPS AND JETTED WALK IN TUB. UPDATED ROOF. HOT WATER HEATER REPLACED AND HOUSE PAINTED. COME SEE AND RENT OUT. AVAILABLE NOW AT GREAT PRICE.