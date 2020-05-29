All apartments in Sun City West
Last updated May 29 2020 at 2:27 AM

19830 N 146TH Drive

19830 North 146th Drive · (480) 720-4641
Location

19830 North 146th Drive, Sun City West, AZ 85375
Sun City West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1677 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Ready for Immediate Move-In, Age Restricted Community of Sun City West. One YEAR Lease, Unfurnished. Spacious Two Bedroom, Two Bathroom Home with nice sized Family Room, Living Room, and Bonus Room which could be an office, sewing/craft room, etc. Nicely appointed Kitchen with Refrigerator included, has built-in Microwave, Dishwasher, Disposal & full-sized Electric Oven/Stove. Screened in Arizona Room off of back Patio with charming Courtyard is a great place to enjoy that morning cup of coffee. Large Lot. Great Location. Washer & Dryer included. All electric home. Hurry! Don't Delay ... or this Adorable, No Smoking, home will be gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19830 N 146TH Drive have any available units?
19830 N 146TH Drive has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 19830 N 146TH Drive have?
Some of 19830 N 146TH Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19830 N 146TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
19830 N 146TH Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19830 N 146TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 19830 N 146TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City West.
Does 19830 N 146TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 19830 N 146TH Drive does offer parking.
Does 19830 N 146TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19830 N 146TH Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19830 N 146TH Drive have a pool?
No, 19830 N 146TH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 19830 N 146TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 19830 N 146TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 19830 N 146TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19830 N 146TH Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 19830 N 146TH Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 19830 N 146TH Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
