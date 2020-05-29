19830 N 146TH Drive

Amenities
Ready for Immediate Move-In, Age Restricted Community of Sun City West. One YEAR Lease, Unfurnished. Spacious Two Bedroom, Two Bathroom Home with nice sized Family Room, Living Room, and Bonus Room which could be an office, sewing/craft room, etc. Nicely appointed Kitchen with Refrigerator included, has built-in Microwave, Dishwasher, Disposal & full-sized Electric Oven/Stove. Screened in Arizona Room off of back Patio with charming Courtyard is a great place to enjoy that morning cup of coffee. Large Lot. Great Location. Washer & Dryer included. All electric home. Hurry! Don't Delay ... or this Adorable, No Smoking, home will be gone!