Last updated December 2 2019 at 4:52 PM

19623 N WHITE ROCK Drive

19623 North White Rock Drive · No Longer Available
Location

19623 North White Rock Drive, Sun City West, AZ 85375
Sun City West

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fantastic fully furnished golf course view home with sparkling pool! This pet friendly 2 bedroom 3 bathroom home features an updated interior, open floor plan, and tile floors throughout. Daybed in living room allows 6 to sleep comfortably. Beautiful views of the golf course from all living spaces. Large kitchen offers granite counter tops and gas cook top. Large master suite includes door to beautiful outside living space with pergola, gas BBQ, delicious fruit producing trees, plenty of room for entertaining. You will love this home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19623 N WHITE ROCK Drive have any available units?
19623 N WHITE ROCK Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City West, AZ.
What amenities does 19623 N WHITE ROCK Drive have?
Some of 19623 N WHITE ROCK Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19623 N WHITE ROCK Drive currently offering any rent specials?
19623 N WHITE ROCK Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19623 N WHITE ROCK Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 19623 N WHITE ROCK Drive is pet friendly.
Does 19623 N WHITE ROCK Drive offer parking?
No, 19623 N WHITE ROCK Drive does not offer parking.
Does 19623 N WHITE ROCK Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19623 N WHITE ROCK Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19623 N WHITE ROCK Drive have a pool?
Yes, 19623 N WHITE ROCK Drive has a pool.
Does 19623 N WHITE ROCK Drive have accessible units?
No, 19623 N WHITE ROCK Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 19623 N WHITE ROCK Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19623 N WHITE ROCK Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 19623 N WHITE ROCK Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 19623 N WHITE ROCK Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

