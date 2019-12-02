19623 N WHITE ROCK Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fantastic fully furnished golf course view home with sparkling pool! This pet friendly 2 bedroom 3 bathroom home features an updated interior, open floor plan, and tile floors throughout. Daybed in living room allows 6 to sleep comfortably. Beautiful views of the golf course from all living spaces. Large kitchen offers granite counter tops and gas cook top. Large master suite includes door to beautiful outside living space with pergola, gas BBQ, delicious fruit producing trees, plenty of room for entertaining. You will love this home!