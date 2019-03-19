All apartments in Sun City West
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

17807 North Buntline Drive

17807 North Buntline Drive · No Longer Available
Location

17807 North Buntline Drive, Sun City West, AZ 85375
Sun City West

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
***ADULT COMMUNITY***

Beautiful upgraded move in ready 3 bedroom 2 bathroom single level home with 2,300 sq. ft. located in Sun City West off of RH Johnson & Bell Rd.
Updated and remodeled Castillo on Pebblebrook GC. Great room concept. Immaculate tile recently installed in all the right areas, gorgeous two tone interior paint, breathtaking granite slab countertops, ceiling fans, updated showers, newer Newer kitchen, including appliances, newer cabinetry, and lighting. Both bathrooms feature a tiled walk-in shower along with new vanities, lighting and hardware. Raised paneled interior doors. Tiled front courtyard and rear screened in patio. Central vac system. Lots of storage. Inside laundry. 2 car garage with a side door and built in cabinets. Located off the 15th. green on golf course, the property has a great double fairway view. ***ADULT COMMUNITY, at least one person must be over 55 years old and no one under 19 years old***

Call AJ Smith @ (480) 568-2666 or email aj@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit is equal to 1 months rent (75% Refundable)
12-month lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$100 one time pet fee per pet which is non refundable (some breed restrictions)
$195 One time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
4% monthly rental tax and/or administration fee

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,325, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,325, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17807 North Buntline Drive have any available units?
17807 North Buntline Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City West, AZ.
What amenities does 17807 North Buntline Drive have?
Some of 17807 North Buntline Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17807 North Buntline Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17807 North Buntline Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17807 North Buntline Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 17807 North Buntline Drive is pet friendly.
Does 17807 North Buntline Drive offer parking?
Yes, 17807 North Buntline Drive offers parking.
Does 17807 North Buntline Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17807 North Buntline Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17807 North Buntline Drive have a pool?
No, 17807 North Buntline Drive does not have a pool.
Does 17807 North Buntline Drive have accessible units?
No, 17807 North Buntline Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17807 North Buntline Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 17807 North Buntline Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17807 North Buntline Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17807 North Buntline Drive has units with air conditioning.

