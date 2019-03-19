17807 North Buntline Drive

Amenities

***ADULT COMMUNITY***



Beautiful upgraded move in ready 3 bedroom 2 bathroom single level home with 2,300 sq. ft. located in Sun City West off of RH Johnson & Bell Rd.

Updated and remodeled Castillo on Pebblebrook GC. Great room concept. Immaculate tile recently installed in all the right areas, gorgeous two tone interior paint, breathtaking granite slab countertops, ceiling fans, updated showers, newer Newer kitchen, including appliances, newer cabinetry, and lighting. Both bathrooms feature a tiled walk-in shower along with new vanities, lighting and hardware. Raised paneled interior doors. Tiled front courtyard and rear screened in patio. Central vac system. Lots of storage. Inside laundry. 2 car garage with a side door and built in cabinets. Located off the 15th. green on golf course, the property has a great double fairway view. ***ADULT COMMUNITY, at least one person must be over 55 years old and no one under 19 years old***



