17639 N 131ST Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard bbq/grill

Jan-Apr 2019 NOT AVAILABLE. Jan, Feb and Mar are $3,000/month. Off peak ranges from $1600 to $2100 per month. Furnished vacation rental. Expanded well-maintained 3 bedroom Berkeley.UPDATED FEATURES INCLUDE KITCHEN GRANITE COUNTER TOPS & BACK SPLASH, COFFERED CEILING W/INDIRECT LIGHTING & FAN, DACOR BUILT-IN CONVECTION OVEN, LG FRENCH DOOR REFRIGERATOR & DELUXE DISHWASHER WITH STAINLESS INTERIOR. PLANTATION SHUTTERS IN MASTER SUITE AND FAMILY ROOM. SECURED PRIVATE FRONT COURTYARD AND REAR PATIO. INSIDE LAUNDRY W/UTILITY TUB. COOL DECK FINISH ON EXTERIOR WALKWAYS & DECORATIVE EPOXY FINISHED FRONT COURTYARD. Two recreation cards available; tenant pays fee; Golf cart available for extra fee.