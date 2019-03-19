All apartments in Sun City West
Home
/
Sun City West, AZ
/
17627 N BUNTLINE Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

17627 N BUNTLINE Drive

17627 North Buntline Drive · No Longer Available
Location

17627 North Buntline Drive, Sun City West, AZ 85375
Sun City West

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
extra storage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
*Seasonal Rental*Golf Course Home on 15th Tee of Pebblebrook Golf Course*This 2 bedroom 2 bath Crankbrook with 1914 Square Feet of living space can accommodate 6 people*Enjoy the views from the large screened in Lanai*This home offers all you need for your vacation*Newer heat pump*New roof*Great neutral colors*Frigidaire oven*Microwave*Large Kitchen*Refrigerator*Living/Dining room combo*Arizona room with spectacular views* 2 very nice size rooms with both having king size beds*The utility room is heated and cooled with a hide away bed*All the linens, dishes, TV's and everything else you need to enjoy your stay*Plenty of extra storage in the 2 car garage*Escape those cold winter months to enjoy the Beautiful Sun City West lifestyle*Jan 2019 through March 2019 already rented.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Does 17627 N BUNTLINE Drive have any available units?
17627 N BUNTLINE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City West, AZ.
What amenities does 17627 N BUNTLINE Drive have?
Some of 17627 N BUNTLINE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17627 N BUNTLINE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17627 N BUNTLINE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17627 N BUNTLINE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 17627 N BUNTLINE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City West.
Does 17627 N BUNTLINE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 17627 N BUNTLINE Drive offers parking.
Does 17627 N BUNTLINE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17627 N BUNTLINE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17627 N BUNTLINE Drive have a pool?
No, 17627 N BUNTLINE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 17627 N BUNTLINE Drive have accessible units?
No, 17627 N BUNTLINE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17627 N BUNTLINE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17627 N BUNTLINE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 17627 N BUNTLINE Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 17627 N BUNTLINE Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

