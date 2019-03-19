17627 N BUNTLINE Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace extra storage microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

*Seasonal Rental*Golf Course Home on 15th Tee of Pebblebrook Golf Course*This 2 bedroom 2 bath Crankbrook with 1914 Square Feet of living space can accommodate 6 people*Enjoy the views from the large screened in Lanai*This home offers all you need for your vacation*Newer heat pump*New roof*Great neutral colors*Frigidaire oven*Microwave*Large Kitchen*Refrigerator*Living/Dining room combo*Arizona room with spectacular views* 2 very nice size rooms with both having king size beds*The utility room is heated and cooled with a hide away bed*All the linens, dishes, TV's and everything else you need to enjoy your stay*Plenty of extra storage in the 2 car garage*Escape those cold winter months to enjoy the Beautiful Sun City West lifestyle*Jan 2019 through March 2019 already rented.