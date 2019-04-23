15627 W GREYSTONE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

*Popular 1825 sq.ft. Ventana floor plan with 2 Master Suites on Large corner lot*Dual front security doors* 20'' diagonal tile throughout* Raised Panel interior doors*Den with custom built-in desk, book shelves and storage cabinets*Fresh interior paint 2018*Kitchen has newer appliances, granite counter island, updated cabinets, large pantry, 1/2 bath and large skylight for added natural light*Master suite 1 has all tile floors, bay window and walk in closet, dual sinks, separate toilet room and Jacuzzi tub in bathroom*Ceiling fans throughout home*Laundry room inside*All appliances stay*Exterior offers beautiful landscape, covered patio with privacy wall*This home is move in ready and close to all your favorite recreation centers, golf courses, clubs and more*Yearly Rental Only*