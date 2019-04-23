All apartments in Sun City West
Sun City West, AZ
15627 W GREYSTONE Drive
Last updated April 23 2019 at 9:43 AM

15627 W GREYSTONE Drive

15627 West Greystone Drive · No Longer Available
Sun City West
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Garage
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments with Pool
Location

15627 West Greystone Drive, Sun City West, AZ 85375
Sun City West

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
*Popular 1825 sq.ft. Ventana floor plan with 2 Master Suites on Large corner lot*Dual front security doors* 20'' diagonal tile throughout* Raised Panel interior doors*Den with custom built-in desk, book shelves and storage cabinets*Fresh interior paint 2018*Kitchen has newer appliances, granite counter island, updated cabinets, large pantry, 1/2 bath and large skylight for added natural light*Master suite 1 has all tile floors, bay window and walk in closet, dual sinks, separate toilet room and Jacuzzi tub in bathroom*Ceiling fans throughout home*Laundry room inside*All appliances stay*Exterior offers beautiful landscape, covered patio with privacy wall*This home is move in ready and close to all your favorite recreation centers, golf courses, clubs and more*Yearly Rental Only*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15627 W GREYSTONE Drive have any available units?
15627 W GREYSTONE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City West, AZ.
What amenities does 15627 W GREYSTONE Drive have?
Some of 15627 W GREYSTONE Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15627 W GREYSTONE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15627 W GREYSTONE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15627 W GREYSTONE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15627 W GREYSTONE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City West.
Does 15627 W GREYSTONE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15627 W GREYSTONE Drive offers parking.
Does 15627 W GREYSTONE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15627 W GREYSTONE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15627 W GREYSTONE Drive have a pool?
No, 15627 W GREYSTONE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15627 W GREYSTONE Drive have accessible units?
No, 15627 W GREYSTONE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15627 W GREYSTONE Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 15627 W GREYSTONE Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15627 W GREYSTONE Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15627 W GREYSTONE Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
