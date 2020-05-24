14701 W Sentinel Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Charming 2 Bed 2 Bath Home Plus Den and 2 Car garage in Sun City ++ Age 55+ Community - Nice 2 Bed Bungalow home ++ Light and Bright. Open floor plan with lots of storage. Large lot with room for entertaining. Additional Room - Sun Room/Den. Open Kitchen has upgraded counters and double oven perfect for cooking great food with great friends! Kitchen also has a newer fridge with double doors and freezer on the bottom so you never run out of room. Upgrades throughout home. Newer carpet , Nice window coverings with shutters all over. Also the indoor laundry and ALL APPLIANCES STAY! Pet friendly rental property. Nice citrus trees and plants in backyard!! COME SEE IT TODAY!!!



(RLNE5768029)