Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

Sun City West two bedroom two bath home available for February and March only. Home has a third bedroom used an an office. The second bedroom has a trundle bed. Living room with dining area. Kitchen with all appliances. Master with queen-size bed. Covered patio. Rent includes all utilities, cable and internet. Age-restricted community. One tenant must be 55 years old.