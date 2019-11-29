All apartments in Sun City West
Sun City West, AZ
13717 West Utica Drive
Last updated November 29 2019 at 10:27 AM

13717 West Utica Drive

13717 West Utica Drive · No Longer Available
Sun City West
Location

13717 West Utica Drive, Sun City West, AZ 85375
Sun City West

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Available 12/01/19 This is a two bedroom plus den, two bath home in Sun City West Az. Has been newly remodeled and includes all furniture. Has a private back yard and is within walking distance to stores and restaurants. Perfect for getting away from the cold Wisconsin winters, or to just get away. Available December, January, February and April $2,800.00 a month. Includes cable. May thru September $2,500.00 a month.

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13717 West Utica Drive have any available units?
13717 West Utica Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City West, AZ.
What amenities does 13717 West Utica Drive have?
Some of 13717 West Utica Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13717 West Utica Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13717 West Utica Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13717 West Utica Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13717 West Utica Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City West.
Does 13717 West Utica Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13717 West Utica Drive offers parking.
Does 13717 West Utica Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13717 West Utica Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13717 West Utica Drive have a pool?
No, 13717 West Utica Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13717 West Utica Drive have accessible units?
No, 13717 West Utica Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13717 West Utica Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13717 West Utica Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 13717 West Utica Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 13717 West Utica Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
