13717 West Utica Drive

Available 12/01/19 This is a two bedroom plus den, two bath home in Sun City West Az. Has been newly remodeled and includes all furniture. Has a private back yard and is within walking distance to stores and restaurants. Perfect for getting away from the cold Wisconsin winters, or to just get away. Available December, January, February and April $2,800.00 a month. Includes cable. May thru September $2,500.00 a month.
No Pets Allowed
