13615 W Gable Hill Dr
Last updated December 20 2019 at 11:00 AM

13615 W Gable Hill Dr

13615 West Gable Hill Drive · No Longer Available
13615 West Gable Hill Drive, Sun City West, AZ 85375
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
on-site laundry
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lovely home on the golf course in Sun City West, a 55+ age restricted community. This 2 bedroom 2 bath home features large living room with adjacent formal dining area. Updated appliances in the spacious kitchen with a cozy breakfast room with views of the course. There is a small family/tv room with access to the large covered patio overlooking the golf course.. Oversized laundry room with washer/dryer and lots of cabinets. Convenient to shopping,restaurants, and rec centers. Small dog considered on a case by case basis. No cats. Rent is $2000 for May-September, $2400 for October-December, & $2700 for Jan-April, property available now through 12/21/19 and 4/10/20 and on. Offered through Property Frameworks-- Irina Noll, Broker.
Contact listing agent, Lyn Hall, for a showing today at 602-739-3569 or lynhall@cox.net!!!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Does 13615 W Gable Hill Dr have any available units?
13615 W Gable Hill Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City West, AZ.
What amenities does 13615 W Gable Hill Dr have?
Some of 13615 W Gable Hill Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13615 W Gable Hill Dr currently offering any rent specials?
13615 W Gable Hill Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13615 W Gable Hill Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 13615 W Gable Hill Dr is pet friendly.
Does 13615 W Gable Hill Dr offer parking?
No, 13615 W Gable Hill Dr does not offer parking.
Does 13615 W Gable Hill Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13615 W Gable Hill Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13615 W Gable Hill Dr have a pool?
No, 13615 W Gable Hill Dr does not have a pool.
Does 13615 W Gable Hill Dr have accessible units?
No, 13615 W Gable Hill Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 13615 W Gable Hill Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 13615 W Gable Hill Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13615 W Gable Hill Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 13615 W Gable Hill Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
