Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:55 PM

13535 W GEMSTONE Drive

13535 West Gemstone Drive · (623) 826-5496
Location

13535 West Gemstone Drive, Sun City West, AZ 85375
Sun City West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1428 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Beautifully remodeled & expanded split-bdrm seasonal rental! - 42'' Kitchen cabinets, Corian, gorgeous stainless steel appliances. 6-panel doors, 2'' blade blinds T/O, popcorn removed, decorator colors, diagonal tile in public areas. Great B/I work station. Replaced light & plumbing fixtures. 5 fans. Closet organizers. Raised vanities & comfort-height toilets. Nice & bright laundry room w/service sink, extra lighting & even a skylight. Sun screens, even some vinyl-clad Low E windows. Enjoy ALL of the amenities Sun City West has to offer! Golf, other sports, pickle ball, clubs, tours, entertainment and craft shops, SCW has it all! Bring your toothbrush and clothes, just about everything else is included. Come take a look at this one before it is booked!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13535 W GEMSTONE Drive have any available units?
13535 W GEMSTONE Drive has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13535 W GEMSTONE Drive have?
Some of 13535 W GEMSTONE Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13535 W GEMSTONE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13535 W GEMSTONE Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13535 W GEMSTONE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13535 W GEMSTONE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City West.
Does 13535 W GEMSTONE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13535 W GEMSTONE Drive does offer parking.
Does 13535 W GEMSTONE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13535 W GEMSTONE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13535 W GEMSTONE Drive have a pool?
No, 13535 W GEMSTONE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13535 W GEMSTONE Drive have accessible units?
No, 13535 W GEMSTONE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13535 W GEMSTONE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13535 W GEMSTONE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 13535 W GEMSTONE Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 13535 W GEMSTONE Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
