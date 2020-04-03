13535 W GEMSTONE Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Beautifully remodeled & expanded split-bdrm seasonal rental! - 42'' Kitchen cabinets, Corian, gorgeous stainless steel appliances. 6-panel doors, 2'' blade blinds T/O, popcorn removed, decorator colors, diagonal tile in public areas. Great B/I work station. Replaced light & plumbing fixtures. 5 fans. Closet organizers. Raised vanities & comfort-height toilets. Nice & bright laundry room w/service sink, extra lighting & even a skylight. Sun screens, even some vinyl-clad Low E windows. Enjoy ALL of the amenities Sun City West has to offer! Golf, other sports, pickle ball, clubs, tours, entertainment and craft shops, SCW has it all! Bring your toothbrush and clothes, just about everything else is included. Come take a look at this one before it is booked!