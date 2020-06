Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace some paid utils

Enjoy all the Sun City West amenities from this cozily furnished, split bedroom floor plan with plantation shutters. Spacious master bedroom has walk in closet and patio access door. Indoor laundry and 2 car garage. Close to shopping, restaurants and recreations centers.$1800 Oct-Dec 2019. $60 cap on utilities paid by owner. Tenant must obtain their own Rec Ctr Pass.