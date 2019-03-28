13207 W. Jubilee Dr.

Amenities

garage pool

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pool garage

Ready for immediate move in, this 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Sun City West is your ultimate retirement rental! 55 community offers peace and quiet during your golden years of retirement! Home is spacious with open kitchen, living room, dining room, Arizona room,private fenced in backyard with pool and jacuzzi(as is) . Easy upkeep with pool service included in the rent. 2 car garage. Schedule an appointment on line www.rpmphoenixmetro.com



$50 application fee each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.