Sun City West, AZ
13207 W. Jubilee Dr.
Last updated March 28 2019 at 1:54 PM

13207 W. Jubilee Dr.

13207 West Jubilee Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13207 West Jubilee Drive, Sun City West, AZ 85375
Sun City West

Amenities

garage
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b7683f906e ----
Ready for immediate move in, this 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Sun City West is your ultimate retirement rental! 55 community offers peace and quiet during your golden years of retirement! Home is spacious with open kitchen, living room, dining room, Arizona room,private fenced in backyard with pool and jacuzzi(as is) . Easy upkeep with pool service included in the rent. 2 car garage. Schedule an appointment on line www.rpmphoenixmetro.com

Call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787
$50 application fee each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13207 W. Jubilee Dr. have any available units?
13207 W. Jubilee Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City West, AZ.
Is 13207 W. Jubilee Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
13207 W. Jubilee Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13207 W. Jubilee Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 13207 W. Jubilee Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City West.
Does 13207 W. Jubilee Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 13207 W. Jubilee Dr. offers parking.
Does 13207 W. Jubilee Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13207 W. Jubilee Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13207 W. Jubilee Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 13207 W. Jubilee Dr. has a pool.
Does 13207 W. Jubilee Dr. have accessible units?
No, 13207 W. Jubilee Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 13207 W. Jubilee Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 13207 W. Jubilee Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13207 W. Jubilee Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 13207 W. Jubilee Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

