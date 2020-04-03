13059 W WESTGATE Drive

Amenities

Very nice furnished rental, 2 BR, 2 BA spacious home in the heart of beautiful Sun City West. Over 1700 sq ft, great floor plan, living room with adjoining formal dining area, and separate family room sitting area. Two large bedrooms with king beds! 2 car garage, huge laundry room/ storage with walk-in closets in both bedrooms. Huge corner lot. Close access to everything! Come experience all the Sun City West amenities, including golf courses, pickleball, tennis, numerous shops, clubs and events! Just bring your suitcases and toothbrush! These seasonals book early and fast every year!