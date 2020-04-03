All apartments in Sun City West
13059 W WESTGATE Drive
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:55 PM

13059 W WESTGATE Drive

13059 West Westgate Drive · (623) 826-5496
Location

13059 West Westgate Drive, Sun City West, AZ 85375
Sun City West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1738 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Very nice furnished rental, 2 BR, 2 BA spacious home in the heart of beautiful Sun City West. Over 1700 sq ft, great floor plan, living room with adjoining formal dining area, and separate family room sitting area. Two large bedrooms with king beds! 2 car garage, huge laundry room/ storage with walk-in closets in both bedrooms. Huge corner lot. Close access to everything! Come experience all the Sun City West amenities, including golf courses, pickleball, tennis, numerous shops, clubs and events! Just bring your suitcases and toothbrush! These seasonals book early and fast every year!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13059 W WESTGATE Drive have any available units?
13059 W WESTGATE Drive has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13059 W WESTGATE Drive have?
Some of 13059 W WESTGATE Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13059 W WESTGATE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13059 W WESTGATE Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13059 W WESTGATE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13059 W WESTGATE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City West.
Does 13059 W WESTGATE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13059 W WESTGATE Drive does offer parking.
Does 13059 W WESTGATE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13059 W WESTGATE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13059 W WESTGATE Drive have a pool?
No, 13059 W WESTGATE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13059 W WESTGATE Drive have accessible units?
No, 13059 W WESTGATE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13059 W WESTGATE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13059 W WESTGATE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 13059 W WESTGATE Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 13059 W WESTGATE Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
