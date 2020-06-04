13011 W LA TERRAZA Drive

Amenities

Beautiful remodeled home in 55+ community. Fully Furnished, wireless internet, TV, and all the comforts of home. All you need is a toothbrush! Completely remodeled in 2018. A must see. Great place to stay while waiting for the purchase of your new home or just visiting friends or family. 2 bed, 2 bath, futon in laundry room. Utilities included. Very large screened patio with 3 ceiling fans.Rent for April through October $2200 per month. Rent for November through December $3750 per month, January through March $5500 Per month