Home
/
Sun City West, AZ
/
13011 W LA TERRAZA Drive
Last updated June 4 2020 at 1:52 AM

13011 W LA TERRAZA Drive

13011 West La Terraza Drive · (480) 248-4577
Location

13011 West La Terraza Drive, Sun City West, AZ 85375
Sun City West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1910 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Beautiful remodeled home in 55+ community. Fully Furnished, wireless internet, TV, and all the comforts of home. All you need is a toothbrush! Completely remodeled in 2018. A must see. Great place to stay while waiting for the purchase of your new home or just visiting friends or family. 2 bed, 2 bath, futon in laundry room. Utilities included. Very large screened patio with 3 ceiling fans.Rent for April through October $2200 per month. Rent for November through December $3750 per month, January through March $5500 Per month

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13011 W LA TERRAZA Drive have any available units?
13011 W LA TERRAZA Drive has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13011 W LA TERRAZA Drive have?
Some of 13011 W LA TERRAZA Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13011 W LA TERRAZA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13011 W LA TERRAZA Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13011 W LA TERRAZA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13011 W LA TERRAZA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City West.
Does 13011 W LA TERRAZA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13011 W LA TERRAZA Drive does offer parking.
Does 13011 W LA TERRAZA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13011 W LA TERRAZA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13011 W LA TERRAZA Drive have a pool?
No, 13011 W LA TERRAZA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13011 W LA TERRAZA Drive have accessible units?
No, 13011 W LA TERRAZA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13011 W LA TERRAZA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13011 W LA TERRAZA Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 13011 W LA TERRAZA Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 13011 W LA TERRAZA Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
