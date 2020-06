Amenities

Over 2500 square feet in this beautiful Sun City home on a golf course lot with a Swimming Pool. Large formal living room and dining room. Island kitchen with breakfast bar, Refrigerator, built-in oven and microwave, cooktop, and dishwasher. Tile and carpet throughout with plantation shutters and ceiling fans. Large covered patio with multiple exits/entrances with a gorgeous swimming pool on a golf course lot! Sorry, no pets. *Age Restricted. 55+ Community* <<<