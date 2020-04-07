12739 W CRYSTAL LAKE Drive

Amenities

This lovely home is in the heart of desirable Sun City West close to shopping,golfing, rec centers and spring training games! Updated Kitchen has Stainless Steel Appliances and granite counter tops & lots of cabinets. Master Bath has walk-in shower, Guest bedroom provides a queen Murphy bed. Generous living space throughout the home includes an additional 400 sq ft Arizona room great for entertaining. Solar Panels provide the home with LOW electric costs. Home is available immediately as unfurnished or partially furnished. 12 month minimum lease.