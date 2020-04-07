All apartments in Sun City West
Last updated April 7 2020 at 12:12 PM

12739 W CRYSTAL LAKE Drive

12739 West Crystal Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12739 West Crystal Lake Drive, Sun City West, AZ 85375
Sun City West

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This lovely home is in the heart of desirable Sun City West close to shopping,golfing, rec centers and spring training games! Updated Kitchen has Stainless Steel Appliances and granite counter tops & lots of cabinets. Master Bath has walk-in shower, Guest bedroom provides a queen Murphy bed. Generous living space throughout the home includes an additional 400 sq ft Arizona room great for entertaining. Solar Panels provide the home with LOW electric costs. Home is available immediately as unfurnished or partially furnished. 12 month minimum lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12739 W CRYSTAL LAKE Drive have any available units?
12739 W CRYSTAL LAKE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City West, AZ.
What amenities does 12739 W CRYSTAL LAKE Drive have?
Some of 12739 W CRYSTAL LAKE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12739 W CRYSTAL LAKE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12739 W CRYSTAL LAKE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12739 W CRYSTAL LAKE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12739 W CRYSTAL LAKE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City West.
Does 12739 W CRYSTAL LAKE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12739 W CRYSTAL LAKE Drive offers parking.
Does 12739 W CRYSTAL LAKE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12739 W CRYSTAL LAKE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12739 W CRYSTAL LAKE Drive have a pool?
No, 12739 W CRYSTAL LAKE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12739 W CRYSTAL LAKE Drive have accessible units?
No, 12739 W CRYSTAL LAKE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12739 W CRYSTAL LAKE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12739 W CRYSTAL LAKE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 12739 W CRYSTAL LAKE Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12739 W CRYSTAL LAKE Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
